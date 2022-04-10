SAFE DEAL (SFD) Market Cap Tops $1.82 Million

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $14,945.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for $1.28 or 0.00002972 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00046556 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,286.13 or 0.07600414 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,136.53 or 0.99769503 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,880,380 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,048 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

