Safe (SAFE) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.75 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $42.40 or 0.00098235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a total market cap of $883.42 million and $2.75 million worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 57.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Safe

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

