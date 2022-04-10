SafeCapital (SCAP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.00

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 46.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $6,432.14 and approximately $6.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 32.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00016565 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000351 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001051 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

