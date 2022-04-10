SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,888 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $12,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in SAP by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of SAP by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.57.

SAP traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.47. The company had a trading volume of 799,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,485. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.19. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $104.14 and a twelve month high of $151.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). SAP had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

