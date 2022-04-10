SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 43.21%.

Shares of SEAC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.22. 25,831,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,363,519. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $3.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. The firm has a market cap of $59.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SEAC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on SeaChange International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SeaChange International in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SeaChange International by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

