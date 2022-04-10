Secret (SCRT) Price Hits $5.14 on Major Exchanges

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last week, Secret has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $839.68 million and approximately $29.11 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can now be bought for $5.14 or 0.00012126 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.89 or 0.00263865 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004914 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000651 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00022059 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $279.58 or 0.00659300 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Secret

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.