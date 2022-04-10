Security Asset Management Sells 4,088 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Security Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the period. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of The West boosted its position in Pfizer by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,969,000 after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.17. The stock had a trading volume of 24,612,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,069,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

