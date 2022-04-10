ShareRing One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.58 Million (SHR)

ShareRing (SHR) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One ShareRing coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ShareRing has traded flat against the dollar. ShareRing has a market capitalization of $47.40 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of ShareRing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ShareRing

ShareRing (CRYPTO:SHR) is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. ShareRing’s total supply is 6,434,460,140 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,804,955 coins. The official message board for ShareRing is medium.com/ShareRing . ShareRing’s official Twitter account is @ShareRingGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShareRing’s official website is sharering.network . The Reddit community for ShareRing is https://reddit.com/r/ShareRing and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShareRing is an online sharing platform that allows users to share things with each other without any kind of currency exchange fees. The ShareRing app allows users to find sharing services around them and to pay for them with a globally accepted token, ShareToken (SHR). ShareToken (SHR) is an Ethereum-based token used for all payments within the ShareRing ecosystem. “

