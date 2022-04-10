Showcase (SHO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $22.00

Showcase (SHO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded up 30.7% against the dollar. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Showcase has a market cap of $65,805.21 and approximately $22.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00045338 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,180.36 or 0.07534460 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,090.94 or 0.99715938 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

