Signata (SATA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $116,551.00

Signata (SATA) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 10th. One Signata coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000446 BTC on exchanges. Signata has a market cap of $8.35 million and approximately $116,551.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Signata has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Signata

Signata is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,960,435 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Signata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

