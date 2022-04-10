SlateStone Wealth LLC Boosts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.1% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.72.

Shares of NYSE:DIS remained flat at $$131.87 during trading on Friday. 6,701,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,126,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $128.38 and a 52-week high of $190.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

