SmileyCoin (SMLY) Achieves Market Cap of $515,737.28

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. SmileyCoin has a total market cap of $515,737.28 and approximately $211.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About SmileyCoin

SMLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

