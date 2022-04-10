Snowball Achieves Market Cap of $736,697.20 (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Snowball coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Snowball has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $736,697.20 and approximately $2,632.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Snowball alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00046401 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,214.99 or 0.07603822 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,278.69 or 0.99993875 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,577,463 coins and its circulating supply is 5,576,384 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Snowball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snowball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.