Sonar 24 Hour Volume Reaches $62,949.00 (PING)

Sonar (PING) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Sonar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Sonar has a total market cap of $5.88 million and $62,949.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sonar has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00046246 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.08 or 0.07653472 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,820.15 or 0.99913197 BTC.

About Sonar

Sonar’s genesis date was June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken . The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Sonar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sonar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sonar using one of the exchanges listed above.

