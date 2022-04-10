Spectrecoin Market Cap Reaches $2.67 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

ION (ION) traded 123,529.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,184.15 or 0.12283818 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.69 or 0.00195926 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001048 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00038059 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00023541 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000497 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.