State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 59,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,501 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $4,392,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on EGP. Mizuho upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.44.

EGP opened at $205.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.15 and a 12 month high of $229.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.80.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.11%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.