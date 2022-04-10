State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 1,482 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,175,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,928,000 after purchasing an additional 29,574 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 790,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,402,000 after purchasing an additional 121,980 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 209,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares during the period. 11.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $132.15 per share, for a total transaction of $303,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $134.01 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $128.82 and a 12-month high of $188.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $242.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

