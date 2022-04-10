State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OSK. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 373.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 301.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $93.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $93.06 and a 1-year high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OSK shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.59.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

