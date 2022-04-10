State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,763 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,736 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at $4,102,000. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at $3,173,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 14.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 136,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.60. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.84 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 11.20%.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

