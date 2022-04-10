State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 27.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,400,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,416,000 after buying an additional 1,377,056 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,963,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,379,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,853,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,238,000 after buying an additional 214,786 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,148,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,787,000 after purchasing an additional 45,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,889,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,599,000 after purchasing an additional 447,035 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NNN opened at $45.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.49 and a 200 day moving average of $44.93. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 140.40%.

NNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

