State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,201 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 211,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 23,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in STORE Capital by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 17,112 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $29.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average of $32.32. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $37.13.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STOR. Mizuho decreased their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

