State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123,087 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.19% of CareTrust REIT worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTRE. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

CTRE opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.43. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.16.

CareTrust REIT ( NASDAQ:CTRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 37.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 148.65%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTRE. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

