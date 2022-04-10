State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 12,523 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,284 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 12,523 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Performance Food Group worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFGC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $819,396,000 after buying an additional 7,621,226 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 605.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $164,864,000 after buying an additional 3,045,319 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 459.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,537 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $70,226,000 after buying an additional 1,241,322 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,518,321 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $117,001,000 after buying an additional 1,018,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,524,435 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $70,824,000 after buying an additional 944,138 shares in the last quarter.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.22.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $528,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $202,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,983 shares of company stock valued at $778,110. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $49.32 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.39.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

