State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 784,305 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 784,305 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in JD.com were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JD. QVT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 212.8% during the third quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 96,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,960,000 after buying an additional 65,548 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 140.1% during the third quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 34,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 134.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 548,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,657,000 after buying an additional 314,664 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 126.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 20,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 12.1% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $56.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.06. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $92.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JD. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.07.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

