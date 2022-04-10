State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 923 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 19.2% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 150,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,700,000 after acquiring an additional 24,229 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 14.1% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 117,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,044,000 after buying an additional 14,456 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 397,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,257,000 after buying an additional 15,843 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 232,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,868,000 after buying an additional 15,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth $3,044,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.10.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $109.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.82. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile (Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.