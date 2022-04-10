Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,121,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,724 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 4.39% of Veracyte worth $128,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 84.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,471,000 after buying an additional 2,319,050 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,222,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,758,000 after buying an additional 1,242,080 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 292.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,476,000 after acquiring an additional 713,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the third quarter worth about $19,541,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 6.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,330,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,591,000 after acquiring an additional 324,747 shares in the last quarter.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on VCYT. Stephens cut their price objective on Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $577,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VCYT traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,286. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average of $36.44. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 0.97. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $57.97.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.48 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 34.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Veracyte Profile (Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.