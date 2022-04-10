Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 12,425 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,716,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of Nutrien worth $129,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in Nutrien by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041,113 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,905,000 after acquiring an additional 170,619 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Nutrien by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,137,000 after acquiring an additional 534,023 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Nutrien by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,219,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,201,000 after acquiring an additional 563,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,756,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,061,000 after buying an additional 45,401 shares during the period. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.10.

Nutrien stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,077,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,823. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.06.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

