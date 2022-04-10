Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 654,371 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,802,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 654,371 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.53% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $124,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.83.

HIG stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,839,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,293. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.61. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.86 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

