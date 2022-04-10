Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955,525 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 93,217 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of Electronic Arts worth $126,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

EA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,282,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,305. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $148.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.00.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 30.63%.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $437,447.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $387,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,330 shares of company stock valued at $6,677,196. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EA. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.81.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

