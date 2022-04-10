Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 659,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 27,236 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of PPG Industries worth $113,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after acquiring an additional 16,636 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after acquiring an additional 144,745 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in PPG Industries by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 441.6% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Vertical Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.92.

PPG traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,152. The company has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.74 and a 200 day moving average of $152.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.32 and a 1 year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

