Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $133,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,973.77.

NYSE CMG traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $1,543.99. The stock had a trading volume of 143,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,488. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,519.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,642.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,277.41 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

