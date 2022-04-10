Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,793,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,517 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.32% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $121,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $3,107,426.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,717,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,496,484. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.63. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $96.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

