Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 25,662 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.91% of Carlisle Companies worth $118,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $945,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,439,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Shares of CSL stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $236.07. 246,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,334. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.40. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $255.00.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

In other news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.57.

Carlisle Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.