Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $114.69 Million Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,465,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 125,093 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.25% of TC Energy worth $114,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 338,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in TC Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 105,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 874,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,248,000 after acquiring an additional 275,131 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in TC Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,193,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 177,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

NYSE:TRP traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $58.73. 950,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,059. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.77 and a 52 week high of $59.06. The company has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.708 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 192.00%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

