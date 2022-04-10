Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $132.44 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,382 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.38% of Biogen worth $132,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,319,000 after purchasing an additional 106,513 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,679,000 after purchasing an additional 158,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,294,000 after purchasing an additional 51,540 shares in the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Biogen from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,777. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.27. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.67 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile (Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.