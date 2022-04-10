Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $133.91 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of AutoZone worth $133,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock traded up $34.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,190.56. 205,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,367.96 and a twelve month high of $2,221.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,953.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,907.36.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,182 shares of company stock valued at $12,816,334 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,057.21.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

