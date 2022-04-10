Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 746,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,929 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.45% of Skyworks Solutions worth $115,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 23,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWKS stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,417,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.04. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.99 and a 52 week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.92%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,500 shares of company stock worth $6,010,625 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

