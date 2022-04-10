Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 754,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,169 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Hilton Worldwide worth $117,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $5,772,000. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,580,000 after purchasing an additional 731,671 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.29.

NYSE:HLT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,646,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,141. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.70 and a 1 year high of $160.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.91 and a 200-day moving average of $145.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 100.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $473,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,410. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

