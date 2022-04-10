Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 895,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 57,222 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of Sempra worth $118,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sempra by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,401,849,000 after purchasing an additional 973,779 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Sempra by 28.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,484 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Sempra by 2.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,658,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,245,000 after purchasing an additional 180,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,995,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,967,000 after purchasing an additional 230,741 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sempra by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,583,000 after purchasing an additional 153,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.57.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,263 shares of company stock worth $5,488,335 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SRE traded up $1.74 on Friday, reaching $169.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,235,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,587. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.22. The company has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $170.77.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.44%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

