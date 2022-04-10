Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 57,693 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 57,693 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.52% of Waters worth $118,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth $1,744,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 8.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 90.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 6.0% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WAT. StockNews.com began coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.67.

NYSE WAT traded down $1.63 on Friday, reaching $312.12. 286,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,020. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $295.70 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

