Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 73,447 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,447 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $112,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 44,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 16,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 207 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $56,713.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LH stock traded up $4.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $276.75. 763,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,553. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.81. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $252.45 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The company has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.34.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

