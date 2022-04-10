Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,683,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,384 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 1.73% of TuSimple worth $132,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in TuSimple by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in TuSimple by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in TuSimple by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TuSimple by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

Get TuSimple alerts:

In other news, insider James Mullen sold 2,434 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $30,790.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brad W. Buss acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $279,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,473 shares of company stock valued at $110,243 in the last three months.

TSP stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.72. 1,849,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,209,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 24.20 and a current ratio of 24.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 85.13% and a negative net margin of 11,702.17%. Research analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on TuSimple in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.99.

TuSimple Profile (Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.