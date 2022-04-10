Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,683,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,384 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 1.73% of TuSimple worth $132,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in TuSimple by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in TuSimple by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in TuSimple by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TuSimple by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider James Mullen sold 2,434 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $30,790.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brad W. Buss acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $279,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,473 shares of company stock valued at $110,243 in the last three months.
TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 85.13% and a negative net margin of 11,702.17%. Research analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on TSP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on TuSimple in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.99.
TuSimple Profile (Get Rating)
TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.
