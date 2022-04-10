Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 54,263 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,209,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,263 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.23% of Monster Beverage worth $116,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth $846,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 119,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 537,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,710,000 after purchasing an additional 16,386 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 812,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,192,000 after acquiring an additional 16,235 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,495,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,482. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.97 and a 200-day moving average of $86.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

Monster Beverage Profile (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.