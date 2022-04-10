Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 695,304 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,750,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695,304 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of General Mills worth $117,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in General Mills by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 35.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 133.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 33.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in General Mills by 5.0% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.17. 3,998,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,955,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.65 and a 200-day moving average of $65.21. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $70.43.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,933 shares of company stock worth $3,731,426. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

