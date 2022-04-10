Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 92,251 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,216,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,251 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.36% of CBRE Group worth $131,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 50.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,733,000 after buying an additional 321,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,563,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,219,000 after buying an additional 300,286 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $484,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,573,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,507. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $111.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

