Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 646,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 217,163 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.53% of Quest Diagnostics worth $111,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.58.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.69 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.65.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.97%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

