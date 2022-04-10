Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,329,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,180,208 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of American International Group worth $132,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of American International Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,543,000 after buying an additional 400,850 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 73,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in American International Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,407,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,489,000 after purchasing an additional 75,812 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,965,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIG stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $63.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,140,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.85 and its 200-day moving average is $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.54 and a 52-week high of $64.90.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIG. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.11.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

