Sumokoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $17,205.00 (SUMO)

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $17,205.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0407 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sumokoin has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.17 or 0.00562585 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (CRYPTO:SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 50,365,205 coins and its circulating supply is 43,665,205 coins. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

