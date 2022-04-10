Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) PT Lowered to $6.00

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

NYSE SUNL traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,196. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.41. Sunlight Financial has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $10.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,764,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth $15,930,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth $15,545,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth $9,862,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the fourth quarter worth $7,206,000. 23.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

