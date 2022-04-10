SYNC Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,872.00 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 10th. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $4,872.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.98 or 0.00263032 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00012515 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004927 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000609 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00022162 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $279.51 or 0.00656525 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 156,323,181 coins and its circulating supply is 123,689,952 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

